One of the most amazing things about the Bugatti Chiron, besides its $3 million price and top speed of 261 miles per hour, is how nicely it drives on streets where it can't go nearly as fast.

But Bugatti just unveiled a new version at the Geneva Motor Show that's engineered to do even better on the track. The Bugatti Chiron Sport has just as much power as the standard car -- 1,500 horsepower via a 16-cylinder engine and four turbochargers. But, with tighter suspension and 40 pounds less weight, Bugatti says it's significantly quicker in lapping a race track.

"The Chiron Sport has become perceptibly more nimble and its new agility, especially in tight corners, makes for a much more emotional experience for the driver on winding roads and handling circuits," Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.

Bugatti promises that the Chiron's gentle on-road character remains largely intact even with the improved cornering ability.

The steering has been slightly modified in this version. The all-wheel-drive Bugatti Sport also has a new torque vectoring program that varies the amount of power sent to each wheel for better turning. In a tight corner, for instance, it might send more power to wheels on the outside of the curve to help push the car through the turn.

The Sport model shaves down its weight by using even more carbon fiber -- the Chiron already uses an enormous amount of the lightweight, but very expensive, material. Even the Sport's windshield wiper arms are made from carbon fiber. The wipers have also been redesigned to do away with the need for an articulated joint, saving weight and making them more aerodynamic.

The starting price is roughly $3.4 million for the Chiron Sport, or $400,000 more than the base Bugatti Chiron. Bugatti is part of the Volkswagen Group (VLKAY).