CNNMoney's new 'Markets Now' with Richard Quest: Live from NYSE at 12:45 p.m. ET

CNNMoney's new "Markets Now" show is launching today.

Hosted by CNNMoney's editor-at-large Richard Quest, we'll stream live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange about what looks to be a wild day for the markets.

First up is John Tuttle, the NYSE's global head of listings. He'll discuss Spotify's debut and the stock market's incredible turbulence.

Quest will also interview Vincent Reinhart, chief economist and macro strategist at BNY Mellon AMNA. Reinhart will weigh in trade, the upcoming jobs report and the Fed's plans for interest rates.

You can catch the 15-minute program every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET at your desk or on your phone or tablet. The show streams on CNNMoney.com/MarketsNow.

Each episode of "Markets Now" will feature exclusive analysis from leading figures in investing and markets.

Jim Chanos, founder and president of Kynikos Associates, and Austan Goolsbee, who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama, will join Quest and CNNMoney anchor Maggie Lake on future episodes.

Can't watch at 12:45? Don't sweat it. Interview highlights will be available online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.