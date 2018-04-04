Harvey Weinstein hires new PR firm

Harvey Weinstein has a new communications team.

Juda Engelmayer, the founder of Herald PR in New York, is now representing Weinstein. Engelmayer was formerly the senior vice president at 5WPR.

On Wednesday, Engelmayer told CNNMoney that he signed on with Weinstein "in the past couple of days." He would not provide further comment.

The move comes after reports surfaced on Tuesday that Weinstein had parted ways with Sitrick And Company, which specializes in crisis management. The company confirmed to CNNMoney that it no longer represents the former movie executive but declined to say why.

Sitrick And Company began working with Weinstein in October, following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against him first reported by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

The allegations led to Weinstein being fired by The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded in 2005, ongoing criminal investigations and the company's bankruptcy.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex."