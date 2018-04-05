Jamie Dimon: Immigration deadlock is 'tearing apart' country

Jamie Dimon believes Washington's immigration deadlock is hurting America.

In his annual letter to JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shareholders, Dimon, Wall Street's longest-tenured CEO, said, "We need to resolve immigration — it is tearing apart our body politic and damaging our economy."

Dimon said immigration reform was "important both morally and economically," and outlined principles that he claimed most Americans shared: border control, a path to citizenship for two million undocumented Dreamers, and improving the country's merit-based immigration system.

Immigrants who get an advanced degree in the United States should receive green cards, Dimon argued. And "law-abiding, hardworking undocumented immigrants" should have a path to legal status or citizenship.

"People immigrating to this country should be taught American history, our language and our principles," he said. "The American public will not be pro-immigration if we don't address these issues."

Dimon, 61, has become a public face of Wall Street. He took over as JPMorgan's head in 2005 and helped steer the bank through the 2008 financial crisis. He plans to lead the bank until 2023.