The deficit report card is in. Trillion dollars is now the new normal.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Monday released its 10-year budget and economic outlook, and the news isn't good.

The report shows a notable deterioration in the country's debt outlook, thanks largely to the trillions in tax cuts passed by Republicans and a pricey two-year budget deal recently passed by both parties.

The CBO now projects trillion-dollar deficits will start in 2020, two years ahead of what it projected just 10 months ago, although it will come close ($981 billion) by next year. By 2028, it expects the deficit to top $1.5 trillion.

"The legislation has significantly reduced revenues and increased outlays anticipated under current law," the CBO report notes.

