Volkswagen CEO could be out in shock management shakeup

Volkswagen is considering a surprise management shakeup that could include replacing CEO Matthias Mueller.

The automaker said in a statement Tuesday that it was in discussions with top executives and members of its supervisory board that may result in changes to personnel.

Volkswagen (VLKAF) said that Mueller had "showed his general willingness to contribute to the changes."

Mueller was made CEO in September 2015, at the height of the automaker's diesel emissions scandal. A veteran of the company, he had previously served as head of Porsche.

Shares in Volkswagen spiked nearly 3% in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Citing company sources, the German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that Mueller is about to be replaced by Herbert Diess, an executive who currently leads the Volkswagen brand.

Handelsblatt said the company's supervisory board could make its decision at a meeting on Friday.

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 it had rigged millions of diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests. The scandal sent its share price plunging, and caused consumers and regulators to reevaluate diesel technology.

The automaker's share price has since recovered, but some lawsuits are still pending. The scandal has cost the company over $30 billion.

Volkswagen owns several brands including Audi, Porsche and Skoda.

The company said in its statement on Tuesday that it was considering changes to its complicated management structure.

"It is currently open whether the considerations and discussions will lead to a further development of the management structure or to personnel changes in the Board of Management," it said.