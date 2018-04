Now Wall Street's worried about real war

First it was trade wars, now it's real wars.

The Dow is set to open 250 points lower on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened Russia, tweeting the country should "get ready," because bombings "are coming" to Syria.

Worries about a conflict in the Middle East impacting oil supplies lifted crude prices by 1%.

"Our president is back on the tweet cycle again," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank.

"The big concern, much like the tariff issue, is: Does this broadens into something nastier? Will Russia somehow retaliate and drag us into something more?" asked McCain.

Dow futures were already slightly lower before Trump tweeted. The Wall Street Journal reported overnight that the Trump administration is pressing allies to back a military strike on Syria. The White House said on Tuesday that Trump canceled a planned trip to South America to remain in the United States to "oversee the American response to Syria."

Meanwhile, the investigation into the president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen has intensified in recent days. Stocks had rallied Wednesday as trade war fears eased.