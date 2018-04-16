Money Essentials

How to handle multiple saving goals

How to save $1,000 this year
How to save $1,000 this year

You've got a lot you want to accomplish: pay off your student loans, take a dream vacation, buy a house before 35. And maybe get married and have kids someday. And oh yeah, the monumental task of saving for retirement that's constantly hanging over your head.

But all of this takes money, and your paycheck can only stretch so far.

How are you supposed to handle all those demands?

1. Identify your goals

The first thing to do is identify your goals. And don't just think about them, write them down, recommended Karen Robbins, a financial adviser with UBS Wealth Management. Do you want to become a homeowner? Open your own business? Pay off your student loans as quickly as possible?

Related: Tools to tackle your own savings crisis

2. Know exactly how much you're working with

The next step is knowing how much money you have to put toward your goals.

Track all your expenses for at least six months, recommended Robbins. That way you know where all your money is going and you can find areas where you can cut back.

"Every new savings dollar can then be allocated toward one of these future goals," she said.

3. Prioritize your goals

At the top of your goal list should be an emergency savings fund.

Experts generally recommend having three to six months of living expenses on hand to deal with any unplanned events or costs.

"That gives you the freedom to pursue other goals," said Rich Ramassini, a certified financial planner and senior vice president at PNC Investments.

Once you have your emergency fund in place, prioritize the rest of your savings goals so you can allocate funds accordingly.

If you are staring down massive debt, there are two popular approaches to prioritize: the "snowball" method and the "avalanche."

The snowball method involves prioritizing outstanding debts from smallest to largest and paying off the smallest balances first to build momentum to pay off the larger balances. The avalanche approach involves first paying off accounts with the highest interest rates. Either method you choose, aim to pay at least the minimum balance due for every bill.

And there are some goals you should be saving for simultaneously.

Keep in mind that for goals that are farther down the road, like retirement, time is your best friend. Even small amounts socked away at a young age can grow into substantial nest eggs thanks to compound interest.

Related: How this couple paid off $200,000 of debt in 2 years

4. Make it automatic

Don't undo all your hard work with a moment of weakness.

Ramassini recommended automating all your savings allocations when you get your paycheck to avoid any temptations.

"Don't force yourself to make the decision over and over again every month. That gives you another opportunity to change your mind."

5. Be prepared to wait

Funding all your goals might require a little patience.

"Sometimes competing financial priorities involves some level of delayed gratification," said Ramassini.

That could mean living with your parents or renting longer before becoming a homeowner, or ticking off other items on your savings goals list.

"If you don't have control over your finances today then it's hard to be confident for tomorrow," Ramassini said.

CNNMoney (New York) First published April 16, 2018: 10:48 AM ET

Getting started

Getting started

Goals Banking Spending Debt Taxes

Getting a job

Getting a job

401(k)s Taxes Health insurance Employee stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Buying a car Car insurance

Starting to invest

Starting to invest

Stocks Bonds Mutual funds Asset allocation Hiring financial help

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home Selling a home Home insurance

Starting a family

Starting a family

Kids and money Health insurance Life insurance Saving for college Estate planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning 401(k)s IRAs Estate planning

Getting started

Goals

Setting financial goals

Banking

Opening a bank account
Alternatives to traditional banks
Money market deposit accounts and CDs

Spending

Making a budget
Cutting costs

Debt

Paying off debt
Credit reports and credit scores
When to get a loan

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Getting a job

401(k)s

401(k)s: Starting to invest
401(k)s: Early withdrawals and loans
401(k)s: Rollovers
401(k)s: Retirement distributions

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Employee stock options

Employee stock options
Employee stock option plans
Exercising stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Determining your car budget
Buying a new car
Buying a used car

Car insurance

Car insurance policies

Starting to invest

Stocks

Investing in stocks
Stock values

Bonds

Investing in bonds
How to buy bonds
Types of bonds
Bond investing risks

Mutual funds

Investing in mutual funds
How to pick mutual funds
Stock funds
Bond funds

Asset allocation

Asset allocation

Hiring financial help

Hiring financial help
How to hire a financial planner

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home

Selling a home

Selling a home

Home insurance

Homeowners insurance policies
Picking a home insurance company
Filing a home insurance claim

Starting a family

Kids and money

Teaching kids financial responsibility
Allowances
Teaching kids about credit
Teaching kids about investing

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Life insurance

Types of life insurance policies
Choosing a life insurance policy

Saving for college

College savings plans
Maximizing college savings
Paying for college
Repaying student loans

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Power of attorney
Living wills and health care proxies

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

How much to save
How to invest
Employer-sponsored plans
IRAs
Changing jobs
Withdrawals

401(k)s

Starting to invest
Early withdrawals and loans
Rollovers
Retirement distributions

IRAs

Traditional IRAs
Roth IRAs
Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA
Early withdrawals
Distributions

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Living wills and health care proxies
Power of attorney

LendingTree

CNNMoney Sponsors

SmartAsset

MyFinance