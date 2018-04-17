Former Obama economist Austan Goolsbee joins Quest on 'Markets Now'

Former President Barack Obama's chief economic adviser Austan Goolsbee will join Richard Quest on CNNMoney's "Markets Now" on Wednesday.

Now a professor of economics at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, Goolsbee was the youngest member of the Obama cabinet. He also serves on the Economic Advisory Panel to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Goolsbee and Quest will discuss timely topics, including tariffs, the possibility of a trade war, President Donald Trump's impact on the market and the performance of new Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow.

Quest will also speak with others about the market rebound and recent corporate earnings reports.

