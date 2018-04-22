Watch President Trump repeat Fox News talking points

President Donald Trump doesn't hide his feelings: He thinks Fox News is the "fairest" source of news. He watches Fox all the time. Fox talking points frequently show up in his tweets and speeches.

Trump's tendency to echo the network's shows was documented on Sunday's "Reliable Sources" on CNN.

Remarks Trump made last week -- railing against the Russia investigations and attacking his enemies -- were juxtaposed with previous clips of Fox personalities saying almost exactly the same things.

"Reliable" host Brian Stelter cited a recent remark by MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, who brought up the assertion that Fox is "state-run TV."

"We should be staring more closely at the White House and saying 'Fox-run state,'" Wallace said.

This was also a topic of discussion on "Reliable Sources."

"Typically talking points in the past have gone from politicians to partisan media," said John Avlon, editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast. "It is an extraordinary two-way relationship, the likes of which we've never seen."

Trump has hired numerous people who have appeared on the network — as contributors, commentators or guests — to work in the administration.

And Sean Hannity, who hosts the prime-time show "Hannity" on Fox News, has a close relationship with Trump. The pair talk on the phone "several times a week," The Washington Post recently reported.

Trump has also encouraged his Twitter followers to tune into Hannity's show.