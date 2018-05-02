Xiaomi: Chinese smartphone giant files for Hong Kong IPO

Xiaomi, one of the world's biggest smartphone makers, has filed to go public in Hong Kong in what's expected to be a massive IPO.

The Chinese company submitted documents Thursday to list shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Its filing didn't give details on the size of the planned IPO, but reports have suggested it could be worth around $10 billion.

Xiaomi on Thursday declined to comment on the value or the timing of the IPO.

The company was the fifth biggest smartphone maker in the world last year, shipping more than 92 million devices, according to research firm IDC.

-- Sherisse Pham contributed to this report.