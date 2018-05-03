Kanye West 'is a very important part of our strategy,' Adidas CEO says

Adidas is standing behind Kanye West after the rapper described slavery as a choice.

CEO Kasper Rorsted said Thursday that Adidas (ADDDF) had not considered dropping West as a designer and celebrity ambassador. West designs clothing and shoes for the German sportswear company under the Yeezy line.

"Kanye has been, and is, a very important part of our strategy and has been a fantastic creator," Rorsted said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. "I'm not going to comment on every comment he or somebody else [is] making."

West caused an uproar earlier this week when he told TMZ, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

He later tried to clarify his comments on Twitter.

"Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will," he wrote. "My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved.

In another tweet, he wrote, "The statement was an example of free thought. It was just an idea."

Rorsted declined to tell Bloomberg how much revenue the Yeezy line brings in for Adidas. "Kanye and the Yeezy is a very important part of our brand, from a revenue standpoint less so, but it's a very important part of how we promote our products, particularly in the US and other parts of the world."

Adidas has partnered with West since 2013, when the company signed him away from rival Nike. In 2016, Adidas expanded its relationship with the rapper, calling it "the most significant partnership ever created between a non-athlete and an athletic brand."

The company on Thursday reported a 21% increase in North American sales over the past year, beating Nike and Under Armour.

— CNNMoney's Alanna Petroff contributed to this story.