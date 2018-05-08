Kate Moore and Michael Novogratz will appear on 'Markets Now'

Blackrock Chief Equity Strategist Kate Moore and investor Mike Novogratz will appear on CNNMoney's "Markets Now" on Wednesday.

Moore recently predicted US banks stand to benefit as the Federal Reserve raises rates and a Republican-controlled American government cuts regulations.

Novogratz is the CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners, a cryptocurrency bank. Novogratz, formerly a hedge fund manager at Fortress Investment Group and Goldman Sachs (GS) partner, said in 2017 that he invested 10% of his net worth in digital currencies.

Moore and Novogratz will speak with CNNMoney anchor Maggie Lake about investment strategies and the latest markets news of the day.

Last week, Scott Minerd, managing partner at the global investment and advisory firm Guggenheim Partners, advised that "this is the rally to sell, not to buy into."

In previous weeks, hedge fund boss Jim Chanos has said that Tesla (TSLA) investors are "paying money to lose money," Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass said oil prices will keep rising, and former Obama economist Austan Goolsbee explained why he thinks the economy is not as great as it looks.

