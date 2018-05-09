Ford suspends production of F-150 trucks

Ford F

Ford announced that it will suspend production of the F-150 at its plant in Dearborn, Michigan on Wednesday night. It had already suspended truck production at a plant in Kansas City, Missouri. Those are the only plants that make the truck.

A company spokesperson said he doesn't know when production will begin again. Ford doesn't expect any disruption for customers or dealerships because it has an 84-day supply of the truck in dealers' inventories.