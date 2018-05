One of the United Kingdom's largest companies is cutting 13,000 jobs in a bid to save billions.

Media group BT (BT) announced the job cuts on Thursday, saying they will be made over three years and affect mainly back office and middle management roles.

The company, formerly known as British Telecom, also said it would hire 6,000 new workers as part of a broad restructuring of the group. It will also leave its headquarters in central London.