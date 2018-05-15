Home Depot's former CEO on trade tensions and the economy

Trade tensions are rising, and Corporate America has a lot at stake.

The Trump administration is hearing from industry groups and businesses this week about its proposed tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Bob Nardelli has experience leading some of the biggest companies in America: He's the former CEO of Chrysler (FCAU) and Home Depot (HD) and a former executive at GE (GE).

On Wednesday's "Markets Now," we'll ask him what the tariffs mean for big business, plus his thoughts on the state of the economy, taxes, the retail industry and troubled GE.

Nardelli, founder and CEO of the investment and advisory company XLR-8, has praised the administration's steel and aluminum tariffs. He called them bold, and good for jobs and the economy.

He'll join CNNMoney anchor Maggie Lake on the program

