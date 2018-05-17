CBS crisis comes to a head as Moonves and Redstone fight for network's future

Thursday is a pivotal day in the fight for the future of CBS Corporation.

CBS, led by Les Moonves, is trying to wrest power away from Shari Redstone, the controlling shareholder of the company.

The CBS board is holding a special meeting Thursday afternoon to vote on a dividend that would dilute Redstone's voting stake.

But a judge in Delaware Chancery Court sided with Redstone late Thursday morning by ruling against CBS's request for a temporary restraining order.

Redstone could move to oust Moonves and replace the CBS board members who rebelled. But that's just speculation for now.

What is clear is that CBS is vowing to keep fighting.

And both sides are acknowledging that the tug of war is not over yet. Redstone's holding company National Amusements, which controls 80% of the voting stock in CBS, said the judge's ruling vindicated its position.

"As we intend to demonstrate as the case proceeds, the actions of CBS and its special committee amount to a grievous breach of fiduciary duties and show no regard for the significant risk posed to CBS and its investors," National Amusements said.

Here's the backstory:

Many years of tensions over the Redstone family's control of CBS and sister company Viacom have boiled over.

First Sumner Redstone, and now his daughter Shari, have exercised control over the companies through their voting stock. Investors -- in this company and others -- have long bemoaned this kind of dual-class stock structure. In the media business, it's been known as the "Redstone discount," implying the stocks would trade at a higher level without the family's involvement.

But the Redstones say they have the best interests of the companies at heart.

Earlier this year Shari Redstone pushed CBS and Viacom to form special board committees to explore a merger.

They did, and the merger negotiations progressed for a while, but then broke down.

Moonves and others in his camp are merger-averse. CBS is widely seen as the stronger of the two companies, and some key Wall Street analysts harbor doubts about the benefits of a merger.

On Monday the members of the CBS special committee filed a lawsuit against Redstone and National Amusements. The board members outlined disputes with Redstone and expressed concern that she would force through a merger by using her power over the board.

In the suit, the five board members said they "unanimously believe that the CBS Board has a fiduciary duty to act now to protect all stockholders and prevent Ms. Redstone from further breaches of her fiduciary duties."

Redstone's camp said the lawsuit was "outrageous" and said she had no intent to "force" a merger.

The board outlined its plan to reduce Redstone's control by issuing a dividend that would dilute her voting stake. CBS said a provision in its bylaws allowed this move.

The board sought a temporary restraining order to stop Redstone "from interfering" in the vote.

On Wednesday, Redstone responded by changing the CBS bylaws to require a supermajority vote on the matter.

If a supermajority vote is required, the dividend proposal will almost certainly fall short.

CBS had hoped judge Andre Bouchard would nullify the change to the bylaws and grant a temporary restraining order. But he sided with National Amusements on Thursday morning.

It's hard to see the two sides coming to a compromise. Either CBS will win, and Moonves will gain more autonomy over the company he has led for 20 years, or Redstone will win, and Moonves will be replaced.

The results of this so-called "nuclear option" could have consequences for other companies with dual-class stock structures.

Moonves was attending the CW network's "upfront" presentation to advertisers when the judge's ruling came in.

What CBS is saying

CBS initially said in a statement, "Today's ruling does not alter in any way the unyielding commitment of CBS and its Board of Directors to continue to act in and to protect the best interests of all CBS shareholders."

In a revised statement 15 minutes later, it said, "The judge today found that the allegations in our lawsuit 'are sufficient to state a colorable claim for breach of fiduciary duty against Ms. Redstone and NAI as CBS's controlling stockholder.' We could not agree more. While we are disappointed that the judge did not grant a TRO, the ruling clearly recognizes that we may bring further legal action to challenge any actions by NAI that we consider to be unlawful, and we will do so."

Both versions of the statement ended with this: "We remain confident that we will prevail in the lawsuit previously filed by CBS and the members of its Special Committee."

CBS said its board meeting is still scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. ET.

People on Team Moonves say this week's maneuverings are a smart power play on his part and the CBS board's part.

They portray the board as fighting for its freedom and the future of CBS.

Moonves "knows CBS and Wall Street are with him," an insider remarked on condition of anonymity.

People on Team Redstone say that's irrelevant because Redstone is well within her legal rights.

Redstone "had the legal right to change bylaws," BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield said.

Greenfield remarked that Moonves "wants to be an owner, not an employee... so he should go start a company he owns."