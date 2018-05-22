Royal wedding guests are selling their goody bags online for as much as $10,000

The guests at Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got to witness royal history in the making -- and now they can make some cash from it too.

Dozens of official goody bags from the wedding have been popping up on eBay since Saturday. By Tuesday, several of the bags had sold, fetching up to £7,900 ($10,600). Bidding on others was still active, with the top bid surpassing £27,000 ($36,260).

The simple canvas tote bags were given to the carefully selected group of members of public who were invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday to see the wedding up close.

The brown and blue bags contained the wedding program, a box of shortbread cookies, a large chocolate coin, a fridge magnet, a bottle of water and a 20% discount voucher for the Windsor Castle gift shop.

Kensington Palace declined to comment for this story.

More than 2,600 members of the public were invited into the grounds of the castle on the wedding day.

Kensington Palace said the guests were a mixture of people representing charities the royal couple supports, pupils from local schools, Windsor community members, the royal household staff, as well as members of public who have shown strong leadership and have served their communities.

They were invited to stand outside St. George's Chapel during the ceremony, witnessing the arrivals of the couple and their guests, as well as the first kiss of the newly wedded Duke and Duchess of Sussex.