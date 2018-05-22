Mark Zuckerberg to apologize to Europe for data scandal, fake news

Mark Zuckerberg will once again have to answer questions from lawmakers. This time, he is headed to Brussels to face members of the European Parliament.

On Tuesday, the Facebook CEO will meet the leaders of the political groups and lawmakers from its justice committee.

Zuckerberg will apologize to the parliament over how Facebook (FB) handled issues related to fake news, foreign interference in elections and the personal information of its users, the company told CNNMoney ahead of the hearing.

He will meet with the parliament's president Antonio Tajani and then face a bigger group of lawmakers, known as the conference of presidents, to answer their questions.

They are likely to grill him over Facebook's recent Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Cambridge Analytica, a data firm connected to President Donald Trump's campaign, had access to information on up to 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge. As many as 2.7 million of these users were European residents, according to the European Commission.

Zuckerberg can expect tougher questioning than that he got in the Senate last month.

"Facebook, and Zuckerberg in particular, has been seen as uncooperative, even actively resistant towards European law and attitudes for a long time," said Paul Bernal, senior lecturer in IT and media law at the University of East Anglia. "If the authorities decide to play hard ball, Facebook could have a big fight on its hands."

-- Chris Liakos contributed reporting.