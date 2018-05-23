Comcast preparing to top Disney's bid for Fox

Comcast says it's getting ready to top Disney's bid for some of 21st Century Fox's assets.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Comcast (CCV) says it is preparing to make an all-cash bid that will be "a premium to the value of the current all-share offer from Disney (DIS)." Although Comcast called its plans "well advanced," it cautioned that no final decision has been made.

The cable operator, which owns NBCUniversal, said it is working to arrange financing for the deal. It promised Fox (FOX) shareholders that its offer would have a termination fee that "would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as the Disney offer."

Disney reached a $52.4 billion deal in December to buy Fox's movie studio and regional sports networks, as well as cable channels FX and National Geographic. The company used stock rather than cash for its bid.

Although this was the first time Comcast has spoken publicly about its plans, its intentions have been rumored for weeks. News that the company was talking to investment banks about usurping Disney's bid was first reported early this month.

Comcast did not detail the exact value of its bid Wednesday, though sources have previously told CNN that the offer would be worth about $60 billion.

Fox declined to comment Wednesday. During an earnings call two weeks ago, executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch said the company would not "engage in a lot of speculation around this," though he added that Fox is "committed to our agreement with Disney."

"In addition, our directors, though, of course are aware of their fiduciary duties on behalf of all shareholders," he said.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The battle over Fox is emblematic of how rapidly the media industry is changing. American consumers are cutting their cable subscriptions and spending more time with online services like Netflix, (NFLX) so legacy companies are looking for ways to scale their business and build influence.

The battle between Comcast and Disney isn't just limited to the Fox assets either. The two have also been competing to buy the European broadcaster Sky, which operates pay-TV services in the UK and other regional markets like Germany and Italy.

Disney is essentially using Fox as a surrogate in that fight. Fox, which already owns a minority stake in Sky, is attempting to purchase the rest and has agreed to sell any Sky stake to Disney as part of its acquisition.

However, Comcast formalized a bid for a majority stake last month as a challenge to Fox, leaving Sky's fate uncertain.

--CNNMoney's Alanna Petroff contributed to this report.