Comcast preparing to top Disney's bid for Fox

Comcast says it's getting ready to top Disney's bid for some of 21st Century Fox's assets.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Comcast (CCV) says it is preparing to make an all cash bid that will be "a premium to the value of the current all-share offer from Disney (DIS)."

The cable operator, which owns NBC Universal, said it is working to arrange financing for the deal. It promised Fox (FOX) shareholders that its offer would have a termination fee that "would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as the Disney offer."

Disney reached a deal in December to buy Fox's movie studio and regional sports networks as well as cable channels FX and National Geographic in a deal valued at $52.4 billion.