Too many GDPR emails? Here's some light relief

Your email inbox is likely to be a lot emptier after Friday, when new European data privacy laws come into effect.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) sets into place much tougher rules for companies that hold or use data on people inside the European Union, and gives customers more control over their data.

Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), Twitter, (TWTR) and many other companies have changed their privacy settings to comply.

Companies are no longer allowed to bury details about collecting data in general terms and conditions, and must instead request consent from individuals in plain language.

As a result, people have received endless emails from companies in recent weeks, and have taken to Twitter to poke fun at the deluge.

Don't mind me, I'm just working my way through the GDPR emails in my inbox. pic.twitter.com/XIZidAqtjI — Elisabeth Anderson (@velobetty) May 24, 2018

My entire inbox is beginning to feel like the ramblings of a desperate ex-boyfriend #GDPR pic.twitter.com/3sFe5B09LC — Sarah O'Connor (@sarahoconnor_) May 23, 2018

Live from the office of every company just getting serious about GDPR compliance. pic.twitter.com/QmRhrPYbjU — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) May 23, 2018

DO YOU STILL WANT TO GET MY EMAILS AFTER GDPR TAKES EFFECT pic.twitter.com/BuchzIh1zB — Declan Cashin-Chalamet-Porowski-B.Jordan (@Tweet_Dec) May 23, 2018

Deleting today's round of #GDPR emails from my inbox like pic.twitter.com/zSbqY8p13c — Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) May 23, 2018

Me letting all the GDPR emails wash over me and not responding to any of them pic.twitter.com/YfB8oahDMR — Juliet Mushens (@mushenska) May 22, 2018

DO YOU STILL WANT TO GET OUR EMAILS AFTER GDPR TAKES EFFECT? pic.twitter.com/Ca2kf4FSXA — Cirque du SoLame (@_Katenip) May 23, 2018

My mum is leaving it awfully close to the GDPR deadline to ask if I want to opt in to receive her emails, calls and texts. — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) May 15, 2018

The new law expands and updates rules that have been in place since 1995. The European Union said the new rules protect consumers in an era of huge cyberattacks and data leaks.