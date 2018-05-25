Fiat Chrysler recalls 4.8 million vehicles that could get stuck in cruise control

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles over an issue that could prevent drivers from turning off cruise control.

Only one incident related to the malfunction has been reported to Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), and there are no reported injuries.

The issue can be triggered when a driver taps on the gas pedal while cruise control is activated, the company said, potentially causing a short circuit.

When that happens, the vehicle can become locked in cruise control. The typical methods for exiting cruise control — tapping on the brakes or hitting the designated switch — can stop working. However, drivers would still be able to slow down or stop their vehicles by hitting the brakes, shifting into neutral or both.

FCA is asking owners of the recalled vehicles to bring them into dealerships for a no-cost software update that can prevent the short circuit. In the meantime, the company is advising drivers of the involved vehicles to avoid using cruise control.

The models covered under the recall include:

2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan

2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan

2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan

2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe

2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan

2014-18 Dodge Journey crossover

2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV

2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV

2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis

2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis

