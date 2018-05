The China tariffs are back on.

The White House announced Tuesday that it will impose 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The announcement comes a week after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration would stand down on imposing tariffs while the two sides continued negotiations to avoid a trade war.

The final list of Chinese products will be announced by June 15 and the tariffs will go into effect shortly after.

This is a developing story.