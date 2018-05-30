Italy's big bond sale tests market nerves

A political crisis is hurting investor confidence in the world's eighth largest economy.

Italy will find out just out how much damage has been done when it tries to sell €6 billion ($7 billion) of government bonds on Wednesday.

The debt auction, which closes at 11:00 a.m. in Rome, will be closely watched after domestic political turmoil sent Italian stocks and bonds plunging and triggered a sell-off in global markets. Short-term Italian bonds suffered their worst day since 1992 on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Italy is heading for new elections -- potentially as early as this summer -- after populist politicians failed to form a government and a former International Monetary Fund official was named interim prime minister.

Investors are worried that the vote will allow radical parties to gain even more ground, setting Italy on a collision course with the European Union that could put its continued use of the euro in doubt.

Italian bonds prices were steadier ahead of the debt auction on Wednesday. Shares in Italian banks, which own a lot of Italian government bonds, also recovered slightly from Tuesday's heavy losses.

Most analysts believe Italy will remain a member of the eurozone.

"A spot forecast assumes things are bad for the summer and into the autumn but that Italy doesn't ditch the euro or adopt policies that doom it to leaving before too long," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday that he was "convinced that Italy will continue on its European path."

"Italy's fate does not lie in the hands of the financial markets," he said. "Regardless of which political party may be in power, Italy is a founding member of the European Union that has contributed immensely to European integration."

Italy's central bank governor Ignazio Visco echoed that message.

"The delicateness and exceptionality of these times is clear to everyone," he said on Tuesday. "We are part of a very large and deeply integrated economic area, whose development determines that of Italy and at the same time depends on it."

He also warned that Italy "must never forget the very serious risk of losing the irreplaceable asset of trust."