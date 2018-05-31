Dow drops 250 points on Trump's tariffs

Wall Street is worried about a trade war again.

President Trump's move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union drove the Dow 250 points, or 1% lower. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were mixed.

Caterpillar (CAT) was the second-worst performer on the Dow, shedding 2%. Caterpillar executive Amy Campbell warned in March that tariffs would be a "negative" for selling the company's construction and mining equipment.

At the same time, steel and aluminum companies spiked. Trump is placing a 25% tariff on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminum. The tariffs go into effect at midnight.

Webco (WEBC), a steel tubing producer, led the charge. It shot up 6%, while US Steel (X) jumped 3% and AK Steel (AKS) climbed 2%. Nucor (NUE), the largest US steel maker, and Steel Dynamics, gained ground as well.

Aluminum companies such as Century Aluminum (CENX) and Alcoa (AA) also got a boost.