Sears is closing 72 more stores

Sears will close at least 72 more stores as sales plunge and losses mount.

The list of store closings is due to be announced mid-day Thursday. Sears said it identified 100 non-profitable Sears and Kmart stores and picked 72 for closure "in the near future."

The company closed a total of nearly 400 stores during the past 12 months, and now has a total of 894 left, including the 72 slated for closure. The two chains had a total of 3,500 U.S. stores between them when they merged in 2005.

Sears said overall revenue fell 31% in the three months ending May 5. While most of that decline was due to previous store closings, sales fell 12% at the stores that remained open.

The lower sales resulted in a $424 million loss for Sears Holdings (SHLD), the holding company that owns by Sears and Kmart. The company has lost more than $11.2 billion since 2010, its last profitable year.

Sears is looking to sell its Kenmore appliance brand in an effort to raise cash, after selling off its Craftsman tool brand a year ago.

Shares of Sears tumbled another 3% on the results in premarket trading.