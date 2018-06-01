Offensive old blog posts mount, but Joy Reid and MSNBC remain silent

The embarrassing posts from MSNBC host Joy Reid's old blog keep coming, with a new one unearthed seemingly by the day. But Reid, and her employer, remain steadfast in their silence.

On Thursday, BuzzFeed reported on another inflammatory entry on the now-shuttered blog, known as "The Reid Report": a post that included a photoshopped image of Sen. John McCain's head on the body of the shooter in the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre.

Earlier in the week, BuzzFeed broke news about a 2006 post in which Reid, who hosts a weekend show on MSNBC and has become a popular commentator among liberals, promoted the 9/11 conspiracy film, "Loose Change." Other outlets have dug in, as well, dredging up several old posts that contain overheated rhetoric.

On Friday, the conservative National Review found a 2006 post in which Reid, who is the daughter of immigrants and has spoken out against Trump's policies, appears to take a hawkish position on border security and undocumented immigration.

Reid's blog continues to attract attention, nearly six months after a Twitter user found a number of anti-gay posts, in part because of Reid's explanation for some of the writings.

She apologized in December for some of those posts, but when the same Twitter user unearthed more homophobic sentiments on the blog in April, Reid offered up an excuse: the posts, she insisted, were actually placed on there blog by a hacker.

The claim was met with considerable skepticism, and was picked apart by several media outlets, including CNNMoney. Reid eventually apologized for some of what she said -- but she maintained the hacking defense, despite acknowledging that she could not prove it.

MSNBC was largely silent throughout the controversy in April, but the network did deploy Reid's attorney and her hired cybersecurity expert to talk to reporters about the hacking claim. Reid's attorney said the FBI had opened an investigation, and the expert offered flimsy evidence to support the claim.

This week, as Reid has come under fire once again, she and MSNBC have kept quiet. Other members of the media have not.

BuzzFeed reporter Joe Bernstein, one of the authors of this week's reports on the old posts, said that the hacking claim has only invited more questions about the blog

"What's newsworthy about the Joy Reid situation is we don't know whether or not a famous liberal journalist would take credit or blame a hacker for outrageous old posts," Bernstein tweeted Friday.

The newly discovered McCain post drew widespread condemnations, including from the senator's daughter, Meghan McCain.

"This is beyond disgusting and disgraceful," she tweeted Thursday.