Six major allies blast US over tariffs

Finance ministers from the G7 expressed "disappointment" over unilateral trade actions taken by the US government, and they asked US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin to communicate their concerns to President Trump.

The six finance ministers said in a joint statement after meetings Saturday in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada that "decisive action" is needed following the Trump administration's decision this week to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on its closest allies. Canada, the European Union and Mexico all announced plans to retaliate.

They asked Mnuchin to express their "unanimous concern and disappointment" to President Donald Trump and said discussions should continue at a G7 leader's summit next weekend.

The G7 is made up of seven of the world's largest economies: The United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.