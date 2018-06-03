Canadian official Chrystia Freeland calls Trump tariffs insulting

Canada's minister of foreign affairs has a message for the United States: "Please think hard about the message you're sending to your closest allies."

Chrystia Freeland made the comments to CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" Sunday after a week of heightened trade tensions.

"This is a really sad time for us," Freeland said about the Trump administration's decision to extend steel and aluminium tariffs to Canada, the European Union and Mexico, all of which are close US allies and have each announced plans to retaliate.

"We are hurt and we're insulted," she added.

Freeland pointed out that the United States and Canada have "been working together for 150 years."

Trump imposed the steel and aluminum penalties under a 1962 law that gives the president broad power to increase or reduce tariffs on goods deemed critical to national security.

"What you are saying to us and all of your NATO allies is that we somehow represent a national security threat to the United States," Freeland said Sunday. "Seriously?"

Freeland said that the US actions are "illegal under international trade laws."

Her comments come just after finance ministers from seven of the world's largest economies gathered in Canada over the weekend for what's known as the G7 summit.

The summit is typically seen as a platform to laud the global economy, but trade tensions weighed heavily on the event. The United States faced a rebuke from some of its closest allies over Trump's trade policies.

The six other finance ministers, without the United States, issued a joint statement Saturday, calling for "decisive action" following the Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs. Each country has announced its own plans to retaliate against the United States.

Trump's decision could raise prices for Americans on a range of everyday products. It could also place the United States in a trade dispute on more than one front. The administration is separately moving ahead with tariffs on Chinese goods.

On Sunday, China warned that Trump's plan to impose tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese exports threatens to wipe out progress made in trade talks between Beijing and Washington.

