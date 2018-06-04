Apple to unveil new iPhone, iPad and Mac features

It's that time of year again when Apple teases new bells and whistles coming to its devices.

CEO Tim Cook will take the stage in San Jose, California, on Monday at its annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) to preview new software features for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

iOS 12 is expected to include performance improvements, redesigned basic apps (like Stocks), new Animoji and a greater focus on augmented reality. There's a good chance we'll see more of a cross-over between iOS and Mac apps this time around, too.

Apple (AAPL) will likely debut tools to track and set limits for time spent on certain apps. In January, two major shareholders wrote a letter to Apple asking the company to add more parental controls and to study the impact of excessive iPhone usage on mental health. At the time, Apple said it was working on "new features and enhancements" to address the concerns, and in March it added a new webpage to educate parents about existing controls.

Apple has dealt with a number of scandals over the past year. In addition to concerns over iPhone addiction, Apple had to do damage control for secretly slowing down phones with old batteries to prevent them from shutting down. It also has issues with the keyboards on its MacBook Pros.

Cook may address some of these issues in his opening remarks, but he often uses the start of big press events to address topics in the news. Although there's no obvious subject for him to dig into, he could mention immigration, gun control, or just wish everyone a happy Pride month.

The operating systems themselves won't be available to the general public until the Fall, but Apple will likely announce an earlier public beta program for eager iPhone, iPad and Mac users. It's also not a full picture of what will eventually come to your devices. The company saves a few surprises for its September press event, when it also announces new iPhones.

We're reporting live from the event, updating this article with the latest details and photos as they happen.