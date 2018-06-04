Apple previews iOS 12: Augmented reality, faster performance

It's that time of year again when Apple teases new bells and whistles coming to its devices.

CEO Tim Cook took the stage in San Jose, California, on Monday at its annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) to preview new software features for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

The company announced its next-generation mobile software iOS 12 is packed with performance improvements to make devices work faster.

The software focuses on augmented reality. Apple also showed off a new AR tool called Measure that turns your phone into an $800 ruler. It also highlighted how some developers, such as Lego, are incorporating the trendy technology into apps. (Lego app users will soon be able to hold an iOS device over certain Lego sets to play a multiplayer games).

Apple (AAPL) is also expected to debut tools to track and set limits for time spent on certain apps. In January, two major shareholders wrote a letter to Apple asking the company to add more parental controls and to study the impact of excessive iPhone usage on mental health. At the time, Apple said it was working on "new features and enhancements" to address the concerns, and in March it added a new webpage to educate parents about existing controls.

Apple has dealt with a number of scandals over the past year. In addition to concerns over iPhone addiction, Apple had to do damage control for secretly slowing down phones with old batteries to prevent them from shutting down. It also has issues with the keyboards on its MacBook Pros.

The operating systems themselves won't be available to the general public until the Fall, but Apple will likely announced an earlier public beta program for eager iPhone, iPad and Mac users. But it's not a full picture of what will eventually come to your devices. The company saves a few surprises for its September press event when it also announces new iPhones.

We're reporting live from the event, updating this article with the latest details and photos as they happen.