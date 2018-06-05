How much longer can the US economy keep rolling?

When will the US economic recovery run out of steam?

Economist Lindsey Piegza warns that a recession could hit as soon as 2020 if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates too quickly.

Piegza, the chief economist for Stifel Fixed Income, will join CNN correspondent Paula Newton to talk about it Wednesday on CNNMoney's "Markets Now."

In addition to the staying power of the recovery, Piegza will discuss Wall Street's reaction to escalating trade tension between the United States and other countries.

Last week, the Trump administration imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on imports from three allies — Mexico, Canada and the European Union. All three promised their own tariffs on billions of dollars in American goods.

