Samantha Bee's on-air mea culpa will be 'from the heart'

How will Samantha Bee attempt to turn the page after "Full Frontal's" controversial week?

The order is tall for the late-night host who'll return to the stage of her TBS program on Wednesday night for her first show since her use of a vulgar term to describe first daughter Ivanka Trump landed her in hot water.

CNN reported over the weekend that Bee's in-depth response will lead the episode.

Max Buccini, a 34-year-old from New York, was in the audience for the taping Wednesday afternoon. He told CNN that Bee's first on-air remarks since the fallout seemed "from the heart."

"I think she did a show that was really appropriate for the occasion that allowed us to get a perspective on what's important," he said. "I think it was impactful."

Marzi Daoust, a 35-year-old New York resident who was also in the audience, added: "I'm a huge fan of hers ... I think everybody will really enjoy tonight's show."

Bee's on-air remarks will be the third stop on her apology tour.

The day after an episode aired in which Bee referred to Trump as a "feckless c***" during a segment about immigration policy, Bee apologized and called her comment "inappropriate and inexcusable."

"I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it," Bee said at the time.

Days later while being honored by the TV Academy, Bee again spoke about the incident in a speech that was closed to the press in light of the controversy.

This time, Bee was remorseful but also critical of the attention her misstep had gotten over what she saw as more substantive issues, like the administration's immigration practices.

"We spent the day wrestling with the repercussions of one bad word, when we all should have spent the day incensed that as a nation we are wrenching children from their parents and treating people legally seeking asylum as criminals," she said, according to a report from IndieWire, who was provided the speech by an unnamed source.

A spokesperson for TBS confirmed to CNN the accuracy of Bee's comments at the Academy event. (TBS, like CNN, is owned by Turner, a subsidiary of Time Warner.)

"If we are OK with that then really, who are we?" Bee added.

Buccini said part of Bee's statements during Wednesday's taping echoed this remark.

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS.

CNN's Brian Stelter contributed to this story.