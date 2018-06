London's stock market failed to open on schedule on Thursday, leading to a rare trading outage in one of the world's busiest financial centers.

A spokesperson for the London Stock Exchange (LDNXF) confirmed the opening auction at 3 a.m. had been delayed. She said the stock exchange was now scheduled to open at 4 a.m. ET.

The spokesperson did not say what caused the outage.

This is a developing story.