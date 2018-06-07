Before the Bell

London Stock Exchange loses an hour of trading due to technical glitch

london stock exchange ftse uk

London's stock market opened an hour behind schedule on Thursday following a rare trading outage in one of the world's busiest financial centers.

A spokesperson for the London Stock Exchange (LDNXF) confirmed that trading commenced at 4 a.m. ET after the opening auction was delayed.

The spokesperson said the outage was caused by a technical issue, but did not elaborate.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index, which includes global companies such as HSBC (HSBC) and BP (BP), gained 0.1% in early trade.

Other major European markets were trading roughly 0.5% higher.

CNNMoney (London) First published June 7, 2018: 3:50 AM ET

Social Surge - What's Trending
         