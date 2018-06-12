Investment manager: Bet on financial companies and PayPal

Investors should bet on PayPal.

That's what David Miller, the co-founder, chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager of Catalyst Funds, an investment manager, recommends.

Miller will join CNNMoney anchor Maggie Lake to discuss his favorite stocks on "Markets Now" on Wednesday.

He points to PayPal (PYPL)'s partnerships with banks and credit companies and its dominance in person to person payment services, like Venmo and iZettle, as a reason to like the company.

Miller adds that right now investors should buy shares in companies in the financial and technology sector.

Before he co-founded Catalyst Funds, Miller started and ran the investment newsletter Investment Catalyst, which highlighted undervalued stock.

He joins the show following a historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday. Markets remained calm after the meeting.

