ZTE stock to resume trading after deal with US to lift ban

Shares in Chinese tech company ZTE are set to resume trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday after the company reached a deal with the US government to lift a crippling ban on the supply of crucial parts.

ZTE, which makes smartphones and other telecommunications equipment, said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Tuesday that it has asked for its shares to start trading again Wednesday morning.

The stock has been suspended for the past eight weeks after the US Commerce Department blocked American firms from selling parts or providing services to ZTE.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced a deal last week to lift the ban, which brought ZTE's factories to a standstill. Under the agreement, the Chinese company will have to pay a fine of $1 billion, put another $400 million in an escrow account, completely overhaul its senior management and bring on board an American monitoring team.

The US government said it imposed the ban in April because ZTE violated a 2017 deal in which the Chinese company admitted to evading sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

Analysts have predicted ZTE shares will fall sharply when they resume trading. They said the lengthy ban has cost the company billions in lost revenue, strained its relationships with customers and hurt its reputation.

In its statement late Tuesday, ZTE said it will "assess the full impact" of the ban and the new deal with the US government and disclose it in an update earnings release. It didn't specify when it would do so.