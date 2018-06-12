ZTE stock plummets 39% following crippling US ban

Shares in Chinese tech company ZTE plunged 39% on Wednesday after they resumed trading for the first time since a crippling US ban on the supply of crucial parts.

The Hong Kong-listed stock of ZTE, which makes smartphones and other telecommunications equipment, had been suspended for the past eight weeks after the US Commerce Department blocked American firms from selling parts or providing services to ZTE.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced a deal last week to lift the ban, which had brought ZTE's factories to a standstill. Under the agreement, the Chinese company will have to pay a fine of $1 billion, set aside another $400 million, completely overhaul its senior management and bring on board an American monitoring team.

In early trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday, ZTE shares dropped 39% to below 16 Hong Kong dollars ($2.04), their lowest level in more than a year.

Analysts had predicted ZTE shares would fall sharply when they resumed trading. They said the lengthy ban has cost the company billions in lost revenue, strained its relationships with customers and hurt its reputation.

In its statement late Tuesday, ZTE said it will "assess the full impact" of the ban and the new deal with the US government and disclose it in an update earnings release. It didn't specify when it would do so.

The US government said it imposed the ban in April because ZTE violated a 2017 deal in which the Chinese company admitted to evading sanctions on Iran and North Korea.