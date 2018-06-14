Britain's Rolls-Royce is slashing 4,600 jobs

British engineering company Rolls-Royce plans to cut 4,600 jobs in an effort to slash costs across its business.

The firm said in a statement Thursday that it would make the cuts over the next two years as it seeks to reduce annual costs by £400 million ($535 million) by 2020. Most of the job losses will be in the United Kingdom.

They come as part of a broader restructuring at Rolls-Royce (RYCEF). In January, the company said it planned to increase its focus on its core business of manufacturing engines and power systems for the aviation, defense and energy industries.

The company said it will take a one-off financial hit of £500 million ($670 million) as a result of the restructuring.

Related: Inside the dismantling of GE

"It is never an easy decision to reduce our workforce, but we must create a commercial organisation that is as world-leading as our technologies," CEO Warren East said in the statement. "To do this we are fundamentally changing how we work."

The company's shares gained 2.8% in morning trading in London following the news of the job cuts.

In the financial year ended March 2018, Rolls-Royce reported pre-tax profits of £4.9 billion ($6.6 billion) -- a stark turnaround from the £4.6 billion ($6.2 billion) loss it posted the year before.

In early 2017, the firm paid out £671 million ($900 million) to settle corruption probes by authorities in the United States, United Kingdom and Brazil.

The company has also been grappling with problems with its Trent 1000 jet engines, which are used in Boeing (BA) 787 aircraft. It first reported issues with the line of engines in 2016.

Rolls-Royce has its origins in the luxury automaker that shares its name, but the two are separate companies now.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is owned by German car manufacturer BMW (BMWYY).