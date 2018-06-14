Justice Department will not seek stay in AT&T-Time Warner case

The AT&T-Time Warner deal is cleared to close.

The Justice Department said in a court filing Thursday that it will not seek a stay to stop the merger.

The filing came two days after Judge Richard Leon approved AT&T's $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, rejecting the government's antitrust objections.

Leon granted a joint motion filed on Thursday in which lawyers for the government and the companies said AT&T and Time Warner should be allowed to close the deal as soon as possible.

The Justice Department may still appeal the judge's ruling in the case.

"This does not mean we have made a decision about an appeal," a Justice Department official said. "We are still evaluating options."

CNN is a unit of Time Warner.