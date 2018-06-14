European Central Bank sets end date for huge stimulus program

The European Central Bank has announced plans to wrap up its massive stimulus program at the end of 2018.

The central bank said Thursday that it would reduce the bond purchases that make up the program in the final three months of the year, before halting them altogether at the end of December.

It cautioned that the plan was "subject to incoming data."

The program of quantitative easing was launched in March 2015 with the aim of stimulating the ailing eurozone economy. Its end means the central bank thinks the economy no longer needs emergency support.

The central bank left interest rates unchanged.

This is a developing story