Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan announce CEO of their health care company

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase announced the leader of their new health care company.

Dr. Atul Gawande, a renowned surgeon and writer, has been named CEO of the new health care venture.

Gawande practices general and endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and is a professor at Harvard Medical School. He's a staff writer for The New Yorker and has written four New York Times bestsellers.

Amazon's (AMZN) Jeff Bezos, Berkshire's (BRKA) Warren Buffett and JPMorgan's (JPM) Jamie Dimon announced the venture earlier this year to give their employees better options on health care.

"Jamie, Jeff and I are confident that we have found in Atul the leader who will get this important job done," Buffett said in an announcement Tuesday.