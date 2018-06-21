Airbus: 'Catastrophic' Brexit would threaten our future in the UK

Airbus has issued a stark warning to the the United Kingdom over Brexit.

If Britain crashes out of the European Union next year without a transition deal in place, Airbus (EADSF) says the outcome would be "catastrophic," throwing its production into chaos and threatening its future in the country.

"This scenario would force Airbus to reconsider its investments in the UK, and its long-term footprint in the country, severely undermining UK efforts to keep a competitive and innovative aerospace industry," the European planemaker said in a statement late Thursday.

Airbus is headquartered in Toulouse, France, but has significant engineering and production facilities in the United Kingdom. One large production center in Wales manufacturers the wings used on all Airbus civil aircraft. The company says it has 14,000 employees in Britain and supports another 110,000 jobs through its supply chain in the country.

The company's big fear is that Britain may leave the European Union in March 2019 without a transition deal to keep it temporarily in the bloc's single market and customs union.

The customs union enables the European Union's 28 member states to function as a single trading area with no tariffs or border checks.

British and EU negotiators conditionally agreed in March to a transition period lasting until the end of 2020, but it's contingent on other issues that still need to be resolved.

Airbus estimates that the disruption to its operations from a sudden British exit in March 2019 would cost the company billions of dollars.

"Put simply, a 'no deal' scenario directly threatens Airbus' future in the UK," Tom Williams, the chief operating officer of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, said in the statement.

The company said that if the planned transition period does come into effect, it would be "a much better outcome" than no deal -- but it would "still pose a significant amount of risk."

The period is "too short for Airbus to implement the required changes with its extensive supply chain," it said. As a result, the company would "carefully monitor any new investments in the UK" and refrain from extending its base of British suppliers and partners, it added.

"In any scenario, Brexit has severe negative consequences for the UK aerospace industry and Airbus in particular," Williams said, adding that the company needs "immediate details on the pragmatic steps that should be taken to operate competitively."

The planemaker's comments come just over a week after the head of Britain's top business lobby group warned the country's car industry could be wiped out by Brexit.