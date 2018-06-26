GE is shrinking itself even further

The quickly shrinking General Electric is on the verge of getting much smaller.

Cash-strapped GE (GE) revealed plans on Tuesday to spin off its health care business and sell its stake in oil and gas company Baker Hughes (BHGE). GE plans to use the proceeds to pay down the mountain of debt piled on its balance sheet.

The announcement comes on the first day in 110 years that GE will not be in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. GE was replaced by Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) in the elite 30-stock index Tuesday.

The moves will leave GE, once one of America's great conglomerates, focused on just aviation, power and renewable energy.

GE has already agreed to sell its century-old rail division and is searching for a buyer of the iconic light bulb unit that Thomas Edison founded. GE has already unloaded NBC Universal as well as much of GE Capital, the banking division that nearly killed the company during the financial crisis.

"Today marks an important milestone in GE's history," CEO John Flannery said in a statement.

Flannery said the remaining businesses are "highly complimentary" and "poised for future growth." He pledged to continue to make GE "simpler and stronger" while cleaning up its bloated balance sheet.

GE plans to hold a conference call with investors at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its plans.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated.