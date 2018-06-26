Uber wins right to keep operating in London

Uber has a green light in London.

The Westminster Magistrates' Court ruled in the tech company's favor on Tuesday, granting it a 15 month license to operate in the British capital.

Uber had been forced to appeal after Transport for London declined to renew its license in September. The transport authority had cited several concerns including how Uber reported serious crimes.

The decision announced Tuesday is a major victory for Dara Khosrowshahi, who has sought in his 10 months as CEO to present Uber as a humbled and reformed company.

Khosrowshahi, who replaced Travis Kalanick as CEO, has apologized for past mistakes in London and asked authorities to work with the company to "make things right."

Uber has around 3.5 million riders and 45,000 drivers in London.

Thomas de la Mare, a lawyer for Uber, said in court that the decision to suspend the company's license had been "right."

"It's that acceptance that has led to wholesale change in the way that we conduct our business," he said.

Uber has introduced limits on the number of hours drivers can operate before taking a break in London, rolled out new insurance policies and opened a 24/7 helpline.

It now proactively reports serious incidents to police, rather than relying on customers and drivers, according to the company.

"We are pleased with today's decision," Uber said in a statement on Tuesday. "We will continue to work with TfL to address their concerns and earn their trust, while providing the best possible service for our customers."

Uber was permitted to operate in London while it appealed the license suspension.