Apple and Samsung settle their epic patent infringement battle

Apple and Samsung have finally ended their seven year-long legal fight over patent infringement.

The two companies have agreed to a settlement, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.

The dispute began in 2011 when Apple accused Samsung (SSNLF) of copying the iPhone's design and infringing on patents for features like double-tapping to zoom. The settlement comes after Apple (AAPL) won a $539 million jury award in May.

Litigating the case cost the two companies hundreds of millions of dollars and resulted in several rulings and appeals. In 2012, a jury ruled Samsung must pay Apple more than $1 billion for copying various hardware and software features of the iPhone and iPad. A federal judge later reduced that penalty by $450 million.

Their fight eventually landed in the Supreme Court, which in 2016 reversed an appeals court ruling that Samsung must pay $399 million for patent infringement. Justices sent the case back to the lower court to determine just how much Apple should receive.

A representative for Apple declined to comment beyond referring CNNMoney to a statement the company released last month following the jury award.

"This case has always been about more than money," the company said at the time. "Apple ignited the smartphone revolution with iPhone and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied our design. It is important that we continue to protect the hard work and innovation of so many people at Apple."

Apple added: "We're grateful to the jury for their service and pleased they agree that Samsung should pay for copying our products."

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.