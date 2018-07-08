Xiaomi shares drop in Hong Kong debut

Xiaomi made a bad start to its market debut in Hong Kong on Monday.

In morning trading, shares in the Chinese smartphone maker sank as much as 5.9% from their listing price, which was already at the bottom of the range the company had sought.

Xiaomi's IPO raised $4.7 billion at a valuation of about $54 billion, far lower than the big numbers that had been reported earlier in the year.

Its shares fell Monday even though the broader Hong Kong market was up more than 1%.

Xiaomi's trading debut comes at a time when global stock markets have been roiled by the escalating trade clash between the United States and China. The dispute has its roots in American concerns about China's tech ambitions and its huge trade surplus with the United States.

Stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai have taken heavy hits. Before Monday, Hong Kong's benchmark index had fallen more than 10% from early June.

Xiaomi CEO and co-founder Lei Jun acknowledged the unfortunate timing in remarks at the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday morning.

"At this critical moment in Sino-US trade relations, the global capital markets are in constant flux," he said.

"Although the macroeconomic conditions are far from ideal, we believe a great company can still rise to the challenge and distinguish itself," Lei added.

Xiaomi has also faced questions from analysts over its ability to increase profit margins in the future, given that much of its smartphone sales are at the lower end of the market.

Xiaomi's main business is phones, but it also sells a range of other internet-connected devices, including laptops and even smart rice cookers. Most of its sales are in China, but it's growing aggressively in other countries.