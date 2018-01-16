The McClellan Volume Summation Index measures advancing and declining volume on the NYSE. During the last two months, approximately 16.51% more of each day's volume has traded in declining issues than in advancing issues. This indicates that market breadth is weakening, though the McClellan Oscillator is near the top of its range for the last two years.

Last changed Feb 1 from an Extreme Greed rating

Updated Feb 5 at 4:08pm