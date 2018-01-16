By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The McClellan Volume Summation Index measures advancing and declining volume on the NYSE. During the last two months, approximately 16.51% more of each day's volume has traded in declining issues than in advancing issues. This indicates that market breadth is weakening, though the McClellan Oscillator is near the top of its range for the last two years.
Last changed Feb 1 from an Extreme Greed rating
Updated Feb 5 at 4:08pm
The number of stocks hitting 52-week highs exceeds the number hitting lows but is at the lower end of its range, indicating fear.
Last changed Feb 2 from a Neutral rating
Updated Feb 5 at 4:02pm
The S&P 500 is 1.95% above its 125-day average. During the last two years, the S&P 500 has typically been further above this average than it is now, indicating that investors have become less confident in market returns going forward.
Last changed Feb 2 from a Neutral rating
Updated Feb 4 at 7:00pm
During the last five trading days, volume in put options has lagged volume in call options by 35.13% as investors make bullish bets in their portfolios. However, this is still among the highest levels of put buying seen during the last two years, indicating extreme fear on the part of investors.
Last changed Feb 2 from a Fear rating
Updated Feb 5 at 5:44pm
Investors in low quality junk bonds are accepting 2.01 percentage points in additional yield over safer investment grade corporate bonds. This spread is higher than recent levels and suggests that investors are becoming more risk averse.
Last changed Dec 20 from a Fear rating
Updated Feb 4 at 7:00pm
Bonds have outperformed stocks by 1.54 percentage points during the last 20 trading days. This is close to the weakest performance for stocks relative to bonds in the past two years and indicates investors are fleeing risky stocks for the safety of bonds.
Last changed Feb 2 from a Greed rating
Updated Feb 4 at 7:00pm
The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is at 37.32 and indicates that investors remain concerned about declines in the stock market.
Last changed Jan 26 from a Neutral rating
Updated Feb 4 at 7:00pm
