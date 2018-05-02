By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
|24,345.75
Delayed Data
As of 4:41pm ET
| -1,175.21 / -4.60%
Today’s Change
20,003
Today|||52-Week Range
26,617
|-1.51%
Year-to-Date
|Previous close
|25,520.96
|Open
|25,337.87
|Day high
|25,520.53
|Day low
|23,923.88
|Today's volume
|714,449,396
|Average daily volume (3 months)
|360,506,225
|Average P/E
|25.0
|1 year change
|+21.30%
Company
|Price
|Change
|% Change
|P/E
|Volume
|YTD
change
|MMM 3M
|231.44
|-13.73
|-5.60%
|25.6
|6.5M
|-1.67%
|AXP American Express
|92.01
|-4.67
|-4.83%
|17.7
|6.4M
|-7.35%
|AAPL Apple
|156.49
|-4.01
|-2.50%
|16.0
|72.4M
|-7.53%
|BA Boeing
|328.88
|-20.03
|-5.74%
|30.0
|10.5M
|+11.52%
|CAT Caterpillar
|151.08
|-6.41
|-4.07%
|102.6
|11.3M
|-4.12%
|CVX Chevron
|112.62
|-5.96
|-5.03%
|32.5
|15.3M
|-10.04%
|CSCO Cisco
|38.78
|-2.15
|-5.25%
|20.3
|52.1M
|+1.25%
|KO Coca-Cola
|44.89
|-1.84
|-3.94%
|43.0
|23.2M
|-2.16%
|DIS Disney
|104.70
|-4.00
|-3.68%
|18.3
|15.0M
|-2.61%
|DWDP DowDuPont Inc
|67.84
|-3.05
|-4.30%
|33.6
|18.8M
|-4.75%
|XOM Exxon Mobil
|79.72
|-4.81
|-5.69%
|25.9
|30.3M
|-4.69%
|GE General Electric
|14.91
|-0.73
|-4.67%
|17.3
|122.6M
|-14.56%
|GS Goldman Sachs
|249.11
|-10.93
|-4.20%
|12.9
|6.5M
|-2.22%
|HD Home Depot
|183.11
|-10.86
|-5.60%
|25.2
|10.5M
|-3.39%
|IBM IBM
|152.53
|-6.50
|-4.09%
|12.8
|8.7M
|-0.58%