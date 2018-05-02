Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

DOW JONES INDU AVERAGE NDX
(Dow Jones Global Indexes:INDU)

24,345.75
Delayed Data
As of 4:41pm ET
 -1,175.21 / -4.60%
Today’s Change
20,003
Today|||52-Week Range
26,617
-1.51%
Year-to-Date

Quote Details

Previous close25,520.96
Open25,337.87
Day high25,520.53
Day low23,923.88
Today's volume714,449,396
Average daily volume (3 months)360,506,225
Average P/E25.0
1 year change+21.30%
Data as of 4:41pm ET, 02/05/2018

Companies in the DOW JONES INDU AVERAGE NDX

Company
PriceChange% ChangeP/EVolumeYTD
change
MMM 3M231.44-13.73-5.60%25.66.5M-1.67%
AXP American Express92.01-4.67-4.83%17.76.4M-7.35%
AAPL Apple156.49-4.01-2.50%16.072.4M-7.53%
BA Boeing328.88-20.03-5.74%30.010.5M+11.52%
CAT Caterpillar151.08-6.41-4.07%102.611.3M-4.12%
CVX Chevron112.62-5.96-5.03%32.515.3M-10.04%
CSCO Cisco38.78-2.15-5.25%20.352.1M+1.25%
KO Coca-Cola44.89-1.84-3.94%43.023.2M-2.16%
DIS Disney104.70-4.00-3.68%18.315.0M-2.61%
DWDP DowDuPont Inc67.84-3.05-4.30%33.618.8M-4.75%
XOM Exxon Mobil79.72-4.81-5.69%25.930.3M-4.69%
GE General Electric14.91-0.73-4.67%17.3122.6M-14.56%
GS Goldman Sachs249.11-10.93-4.20%12.96.5M-2.22%
HD Home Depot183.11-10.86-5.60%25.210.5M-3.39%
IBM IBM152.53-6.50-4.09%12.88.7M-0.58%
Data as of 4:15pm ET, 02/05/2018
Page of 2